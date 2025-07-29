Vivo T4R is confirmed to launch in India on July 31, 2025, with a slim design and a quad-curved AMOLED display. The upcoming Vivo smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, capable of scoring around 7,50,000 on AnTuTu benchmark tests. Vivo T4R 5G will likely come with a 32MP selfie camera with 4K video recording capability, a 50MP primary camera likely with an IMX882 sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera. The reports hint at its thickness of 7.39mm. The Vivo T4R 5G price in India is expected to be between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features of New MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Powered iQOO Smartphone.

Vivo T4R 5G Launching on July 31, 2025

