iQOO Z10R 5G sale will begin in India on July 29, 2025 (today). The interested customers can get this device in multiple storage and RAM options. iQOO Z10R 5G price in India for the 8GB+128GB variant starts at INR 17,499. The 8GB+256GB variant will cost INR 19,499, and the 12GB+256GB variant will be available at INR 21,499, all with a flat INR 2,000 discount. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and 50MP+2MP rear and 32MP front-facing cameras. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an IP68+IP69 rating, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Moto G86 Power 5G With MIL-810H Military-Grade Protection To Launch in India on July 30; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Set to Begin on July 29, 2025

Built to Last. Engineered to Endure. 💪📱 The #iQOOZ10R is MIL-STD-810H certified 🛡️ with Military-Grade Shock Resistance* and a reinforced structure that can handle accidental drops like a pro Starts at just ₹17,499** 💸 🛒 Sale begins 29th July, 12PM — only on @amazonIN &… pic.twitter.com/NOGr9KR6Dl — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 28, 2025

