Motorola has confirmed that it will launch its new Moto G06 Power smartphone on October 7, 2025, with a massive 7,000mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 65 hours of usage on a single charge. Further, the company said that the Moto G06 Power would support 18W TurboPower fast charging. It will be available on Motorola's official website and Flipkart after launch. More details will be revealed soon. The Moto G06 Power was launched last month as a 4G model. However, the upcoming variant will likely be a 5G device, offering more RAM than 4GB and more storage than 64GB. The 4G model packed a 6.88-inch 120Hz HD display, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, IP64 rating, and came in three colors: PANTONE Tapestry, PANTONE Laurel Oak, and PANTONE Tendril. Moto G06 Power price could be around INR 8,000. OpenAI Sora Updates Coming: CEO Sam Altman Says Rightsholders To Get More Control Over Character Generation, Revenue Sharing To Be Introduced.

Moto G06 Power Coming on October 7, 2025 in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)