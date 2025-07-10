Vivo X Fold5, a new foldable smartphone, will be launched in India by Vivo on July 14, 2025, alongside the compact Vivo X200 FE. The Vivo X Fold5 will come with a ZEISS camera setup and offer up to 20x telephoto HyperZoom. It will include AI Image Studio, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless fast-charging capabilities. Vivo X Fold5 will offer IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance and IPX5 dust resistance ratings. Vivo X Fold5 is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 50MP triple camera setup, an 8.03-inch main display and a 6.53-inch cover display. Vivo X Fold5 price may start in India at INR 1,49,999. Vivo X200 FE Launch in India on July 14, 2025 With 6.31-inch Flat Screen, 6,500mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Vivo X Fold5 Launch on July 14, 2025 in India

Built for those always in motion. The #vivoXFold5 has a slim, light form that slips into your every day. Because performance should never weigh you down. Launching on 14th July.https://t.co/E84cHNqdE2#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/cwUYTPb2dJ — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 8, 2025

