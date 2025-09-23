OriginOS 6 will be released soon for global users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. The Chinese smartphone makers have announced that the new operating system will also be introduced in India, replacing Funtouch OS. Vivo claims that the upcoming OriginOS 6 will make "every swipe, tap, and interaction smoother than ever." The update will feature a revamped lock screen with real-time lighting effects, transparent color palettes, and enhanced customization, offering a more stock Android-like experience to users. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Feature With Premium Design; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OriginOS 6 Coming Soon, Announces Vivo India

A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6 - designed to make every swipe, tap, and interaction smoother than ever. #vivoIndia #OriginOS6 pic.twitter.com/zgtEq0pA4P — vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 23, 2025

