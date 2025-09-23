OriginOS 6 will be released soon for global users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. The Chinese smartphone makers have announced that the new operating system will also be introduced in India, replacing Funtouch OS. Vivo claims that the upcoming OriginOS 6 will make "every swipe, tap, and interaction smoother than ever." The update will feature a revamped lock screen with real-time lighting effects, transparent color palettes, and enhanced customization, offering a more stock Android-like experience to users. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Feature With Premium Design; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OriginOS 6 Coming Soon, Announces Vivo India

OriginOS 6 Coming Soon, Announces Vivo India

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iQOO India (@iqooind)

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)