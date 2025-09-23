(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
OriginOS 6 Coming Soon: Vivo and iQOO To Launch New Android 16-Based OS in India, Likely Replacing Funtouch OS
Vivo and iQOO have announced that they will soon introduce the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 in India. Following this announcement, they changed the profile picture of the Funtouch OS India handle and replaced it with the OriginOS logo. This could hint that the companies may finally replace the long-running Funtouch OS in India.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 23, 2025 03:46 PM IST
