Vivo X200 FE (vivo X200 FE) smartphone will be launched in India on July 14, 2025, with a ZEISS lens and premium design. Vivo X200 FE will be offered in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue and Luxe Grey colours. Vivo will launch this compact smartphone with a 6.31-inch display, a 0.799cm ultra-slim design, and a triple camera setup. Vivo X200 FE will have a 50MP ZEISS main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera. The smartphone will have a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support and an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Vivo X200 FE will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, UFS 3.1 storage and integration with Google Gemini. Vivo X200 FE price in India for the 12GB+256GB variant could be INR 54,999, and INR 59,999 will be set for the 12GB+512GB model. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launch on July 11 in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 90 FPS Gaming Support; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE Launching in India on July 11, 2025 (Monday)

A screen that feels barely there. The #vivoX200FE is ultra light – and ultra easy to hold. Launching on 14th July.https://t.co/3baEJYPYfN#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/lWcBs5MouX — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 10, 2025

