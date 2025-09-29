OriginOS 6 Preview Program registration will open on September 29, 2025 (today), allowing interested users to be among the first to experience the latest Android 16-based update. Vivo India announced that the upcoming OriginOS 6, launching on October 15, would bring the 'smoothest Android experience' to users on their devices. The company said that limited slots are available for registration. Elon Musk’s X Disagrees With Karnataka HC Order Giving Police Authority for Arbitrary Takedowns via Sahyog Portal, Vows To Defend Freedom of Speech in India.

OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration Today, Launch Set on October 15

Be the first to Experience the Origin of smoothness. Origin OS6 Preview Program registration opens on 29th September, bringing you our smoothest Android experience yet. With limited slots available, be amongst the first ones to experience the future. #vivoXSeries #OriginOS6… pic.twitter.com/qT73KRfSow — vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

