The Vivo Y300 5G is set to launch today in India and is expected to arrive in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Vivo Y300 5G will be the latest smartphone from the Vivo Y series, which is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone may feature a dual-camera setup. The Vivo Y300 5G is anticipated to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Vivo Y300 5G will likely include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The Vivo Y300 5G is expected to be launched at a price of around INR 21,000. PS5 Update: Sony’s PlayStation Portal Update Rolled Out for PS Plus Premium Members, Brings Highly Requested Cloud Streaming for Beta Testing.

Vivo Y300 5G To Launch Today in India

It’s time to shine bright in every moment. With the all-new vivo Y300 5G, capture your Y’be perfectly with its Aura Light. Launching on 21st Nov, 12PMhttps://t.co/rdq4fkPNNs#vivoYSeries #vivoY300 #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/nep2vQup2v — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)