San Mateo, November 20: Sony has rolled out the latest update for the PS5 Portal. The new PlayStation Portal update allows users to stream games from the cloud, allowing users to start playing video games on the go without needing a console. However, the PS5 portal update will be available to PS Plus Premium members only.

In its official blog, it was stated that Sony PlayStation Plus Premium members would have access to test Cloud Streaming as a beta. The new update will only support select PS5 games on the Game Catalogue. According to the company, the new update will work well with its portable gaming device - PlayStation Portal remote player. PS VR2 Upcoming Games: Check Release Dates of Masters of Light, Hitman World of Assassination and More.

The PS Portal remote player allows users to experience console-like gaming in their hands. Sony PlayStation said, "Today, we're pleased to announce a new system software update for PS Portal that will begin releasing later today (Europe release begins Wednesday), which will introduce refinements in the audio experience."

The Sony PS5 Portal update includes improvements like Speaker audio output adjustment, which allows users to increase or lower the volume of the audio level set to a minimum. The players can also adjust the settings of their gaming PlayStation Link from the PS Portal Setting menu. This would help them optimize their volume and sidetone volume.

The PS5 Portal update also includes the highly demanded cloud streaming on the PlayStation Portal. The company said once it went live, PlayStation Plus Premium members would be able to participate as beta testers for cloud streaming. It will help users select PS5 games from the "PlayStation Plus Game Catalog" and stream them directly from the servers without needing the PlayStation 5 gaming console.

The company said that the cloud streaming was still experimental and may change over time until the final release. The PS5 portal beta update for cloud streaming will support streaming up to 1080p at 60fps. The users would get 100GB of cloud storage that would automatically sync with their PS5 gaming console. It would be rolled out to several countries.

How to Access Cloud Streaming (Beta) in New PS5 Update?

The players need to have the following to access Cloud Streaming (Beta) on PlayStation Portal, ensure you have the following: PlayStation Portal remote player, a PlayStation Network account, an active PlayStation Plus Premium membership and broadband internet with at least 5Mbps upload/download speeds. For streaming at 720p, 7Mbps is required; for 1080p, 13Mbps is recommended. Once the beta is available, update your PS Portal's system software, go to "Quick Menu," select "Settings," toggle on "Cloud Streaming (Beta)," and access games through the new Home screen option. The players are free to disable the beta at any time. Google Play Best Apps and Games of 2024: Partiful Wins Best Overall App Award, AFK Journey Wins Best Game Title; Check List of Best Games of 2024 and Best Apps of 2024.

What Is Not Included in Beta?

The PS5 Portal update does not include features like Game Trials, streaming games purchased by users on the PS portal, Party voice chat, game invites, the Create button, 3D audio, or in-game commerce. Additionally, the beta is limited to PS5 games only, with PS4 and PS3 titles not supported.

