Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G services are now available in Siliguri. Vi shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 26, 2025, and announced the rollout. The post stated,”We’re delighted to announce that our next-gen #5G service is now live in #Siliguri #WestBengal! This marks another milestone in our phased rollout of 5G across 17 priority circles in the country.” Vi 5G services are already available in several major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and more. The post also mentioned an introductory offer for Vi users, with unlimited 5G data on plans starting from INR 299. Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services in Kerala: Vi 5G Launches in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Rollout From August 20; Check Introductory Offer Plan.

Vi 5G Services Now in Siliguri

We’re delighted to announce that our next-gen #5G service is now live in #Siliguri #WestBengal! This marks another milestone in our phased rollout of 5G across 17 priority circles in the country. Vi 5G is already live in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur,… pic.twitter.com/dlTAp0h6cp — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)