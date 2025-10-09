Razorpay has announced the private beta launch of Agentic Payments, which is India’s first AI-powered conversational payment experience. It is built in partnership with NPCI and OpenAI’s to bring AI-Powered payment experience on ChatGPT. A “secure and compliant” framework is already being put in place with support from leading banks like Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank. In a blog post, Razorpay said, "The demonstrations covered scenarios where the user could browse products and check out from bigbasket, a tata enterprise, directly within the ChatGPT conversation. They could also recharge a mobile plan entirely via conversational AI within the Vodafone Idea (Vi) App." Gemini Enterprise: Google Cloud Introduces New Platform, Brings ‘Best’ of Google AI to Every Employee, for Every Workflow.

Razorpay Agentic Payments

You can now shop and pay using AI — not just get suggestions! 🛒🤖 In partnership with @NPCI_NPCI , Razorpay has launched Agentic Payments — the new era of AI-driven e-commerce. Your AI can order groceries, book trips, and complete payments in a single smooth flow. No extra… pic.twitter.com/Bp4oJOQ5I1 — Razorpay (@Razorpay) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Razorpay Blog Post). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)