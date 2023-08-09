Xiaomi is all ready to launch its foldable phone in the highly competitive segment that's on the rise recently. Named as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, the new upcoming foldable phone from the house of the Chinese tech major claims to set a new benchmark in terms of foldable display quality. Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of its Mix Fold 3 to be taking place on August 14 at 7pm Beijing time (4:30pm IST). Samsung Galaxy F34 Launched in India: From Specs to Features to Price, Find All Key Details Inside.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Date Announced:

Here's where #XiaomiMIXFold3 and Leica collide! 🟠📷🔴 A new era of foldable displays is coming at the #LeiJunAnnualSpeech on August 14th, 19:00 (GMT+8).#XiaomiLaunchAugust2023 https://t.co/Cw0STbuPTS — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 9, 2023

Checkout The Cool Images Of The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3:

Take a closer look here. Describe #XiaomiMIXFold3 in 3 words, I'll go first: slim, elegant, and premium.#XiaomiLaunchAugust2023 pic.twitter.com/Ic3QWqu92f — Lei Jun (@leijun) August 9, 2023

Watch The Upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in Its Folding Acting:

