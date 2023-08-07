New Delhi, August 7: The new Samsung Galaxy F34 smartphone has been launched in India. The South Korean tech giant has thus, expanded its Galaxy F-series of handsets in the country’s highly competitive smartphone market.

The new Samsung Galaxy F34 is essentially a rebadged version of the Galaxy M34 for India. Let’s quickly take a look at all the key details of the just launched smartphone from the house of Samsung. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo India Launch Imminent; Checkout Specs, Features & Expected Price.

Samsung Galaxy F34 – Specifications & Features

The new Samsung Galaxy F34 smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with a water drop notch cutout design to house the front facing selfie camera and is gets the protection of Gorilla Glass 5.

Powering the Galaxy F34 is the Exynos 1280 processor backed by 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space that is expandable with the help of a microSD slot. The smartphone runs on the Android 13 OS that is topped with One UI 5 skin.

The device offers a triple camera setup at its rear panel, which includes a 50MP primary lens empowered by OIS and gets teamed up with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front there’s a 16MP camera to take care of the selfie and video calling needs of the consumers. The handset draws its juice from a 6,000 mAh battery pack with up to 25W charging support. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Feature Stacked Camera Sensor Design Which Will Allow Users to Capture Better Photos in Low-Light Circumstances: Report.

Samsung Galaxy F34 – Colour Options, Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy F34 is offered in two colour options of Mystic Green and Electric Black. The smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 18,999 for the base 6/128GB variant, while the top 8/128GB version is tagged at Rs 20,999. The phone is already up for pre-orders from the official Samsung site and its partner retailers, while it will go on sale from August 12 onwards.

