Xiaomi XRING 01 (Xiaomi XRING O1) processor will launch later this month, offering an entirely in-house smartphone chipset by the Chinese smartphone maker. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said the company would debut the Xiaomi XRING 01 chipset in May 2025. Ahead of the launch, it is confirmed that the XRING 01 processor will be built on the second-generation TSMC 3nm fabrication process with 19 billion transistors. It will be a 10-core CPU offering powerful performance, comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Realme GT 7 Series Launch Set on May 27, 2025, Will Come With 4K Cinematic Video Recording; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Xiaomi To Showcase 3nm Xiaomi XRING 01 Processor Later This Month

It's Official Xiaomi XRING O1 chip is based on 2nd generation TSMC 3nm fabrication. 19 Billion transistors. Top powerful 💪 pic.twitter.com/FeaCaZaBHX — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)