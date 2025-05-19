The Realme GT 7 series will launch in the global market on May 27, 2025, and it will be able to record 4K cinematic video recordings. Realme GT 7 will launch alongside Realme GT 7T and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition. The GT 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, likely have a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. It is confirmed to have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and comes with a Graphene cover IceSense Design for controlling the outside temperature. Realme GT 7 5G price in India would be around INR 35,000. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Series to Offer 4K Cinematic Video Recording, Coming on May 27

