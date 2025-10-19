State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers about technical issues in its YONO application for iOS devices. The bank shared an update through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 19, 2025, and confirmed the problem with its YONO app. The post read, “Currently we are facing some issues in YONO Application for iOS devices.” As per SBI, the issue is expected to be resolved by 6:00 PM. SBI also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its customers. The bank assured customers that the YONO app is working fine on Android devices. X-Lite App: Elon Musk-Run Social Media Platform’s Lite Version Now Available for Android Premium+ and Premium Users.

YONO App Down on iOS

