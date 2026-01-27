Stocks of the State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) opened in the green today, January 27, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) were trading at INR 1,038.25 and rose by INR 8.75 or 0.85 per cent. Notably, stocks of State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN) saw their 52-week high of INR 1,055.50 on January 22 this year and 52-week low of INR 680 on March 3 last year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 27, 2026: Axis Bank, Vodafone Idea and Adani Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

SBI Share Price Today, January 27, 2026

Shares of SBI opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

