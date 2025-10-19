X-Lite app, a lighter version of the X app, is now available for Android users who are on Premium and Premium+ plans. The update was shared by X engineer (@attilablenesi), and confirmed that access has been expanded with this latest release. It includes key updates like “enhanced database infrastructure for smoother timeline loading and app navigation.” Users now have the option to mark posts as “not interested” to allow better control over content. X-Lite also comes with bug fixes and performance tweaks. The post read, X-Lite includes “refined image placeholders, and haptic feedback on swipe-to-refresh with advanced interaction tracking to deliver superior recommendations.” Grok 4.20: Elon Musk-Run xAI May Soon Release Next Version of Its AI Chatbot; Check Details.

X-Lite App Available for Android Premium & Premium+ Users

Dear Android @Premim+ & @Premium users today we expand the access further for X-Lite and shared major updates! Key Highlights from Our Latest Release: - Enhanced database infrastructure for smoother timeline loading and app navigation. - "Not Interested in This Post" option for… — Attila (@attilablenesi) October 18, 2025

