Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath announced the launching an all-new options chain on Kite. With this new feature, Zerodha Kite app owners can trade options from a single screen from older replacements to tracking positions. Zerodha said the options chain feature would help the options traders spot opportunities and make informed decisions. It will act like a trading dashboard, allowing the traders to see available contracts, strike prices, premiums, and market sentiment in one view. Ashwini Vaishnaw Showcases First ‘Designed and Made in India’ Laptop, Union Minister Highlights Government’s Push for Domestic Manufacturing.

Nithin Kamath Announced New "Options Chain" for Zerodha Kite App

We just launched the all-new options chain on Kite. It has pretty much everything you need to trade options from a single screen from order placement to tracking positions. You can also check the blog post for more information. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cABoNhihuR — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 27, 2025

