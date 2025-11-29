Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has teased his next “WTF?” podcast episode featuring Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Kamath has confirmed that Musk will appear on the podcast. A black-and-white teaser was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 28, which gave the first glimpse of the duo. The clip shows them in what seems to be a factory setting, casually sipping coffee, sharing glances, and then breaking into laughter. Kamath posted it with a short caption, which read “Caption this”, while tagging Musk. In the comments, many X users reacted with humour and surprise. One user said, "this real or ai? coffee slurp contest could go either way". Another said, "We got Elon Musk in Nikhil's Podcast before GTA 6". A user also added, “Nikhil Kamath is the best podcaster in the country right now.” Tesla All-in-One Centre in Gurugram, Haryana Now Open As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India.

this real or ai? coffee slurp contest could go either way — Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) November 28, 2025

We got Elon Musk in Nikhil's Podcast before GTA 6 — Pankaj Padekar (@Pankajpadekar) November 28, 2025

Nikhil Kamath is the best podcaster in the country right now. He invests in public and private markets as a Hobby and runs a small side project called Zerodha. — Tharun M (@testedoktharun) November 28, 2025

