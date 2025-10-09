Nothing CEO Carl Pei announces a partnership with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The update was shared on October 9 through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Carl Pei noted, "Excited to partner with @nikhilkamathcio on the journey as we make tech fun and inspire creativity!" The partnership hints at new developments ahead. Kamath had a discussion with Carl Pei on the consumer electronics industry a few months back. Kamath, in his post, said, "What Carl and the team are building with Nothing goes beyond hardware - it’s a statement about how design, community, and vision can come together to build a truly global brand with India at its heart." PhonePe Unveils Next-Gen SmartSpeaker: Fintech Firm SmartPOD Offers Integrated Card Payments.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei Says Excited To Partner With Nikhil Kamath

Excited to partner with @nikhilkamathcio on the journey as we make tech fun and inspire creativity! https://t.co/Xk9wdfpkph — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 9, 2025

Nikhil Kamath Says ‘Nothing Goes Beyond Hardware’

With everything getting democratized, solving for taste seems to be the thing for tom.. What Carl and the team are building with Nothing goes beyond hardware - it’s a statement about how design, community, and vision can come together to build a truly global brand with India at… pic.twitter.com/LuOByIrX22 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) October 9, 2025

