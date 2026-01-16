Washington: January 16: President Donald Trump met with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House on Thursday, where the Nobel laureate symbolically presented him with her peace prize medal. The meeting, their first since the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, focused on the country's uncertain political transition. Machado described the gesture as a "recognition" of Trump’s commitment to Venezuelan freedom, comparing it to historical exchanges between the nations. On Truth Social, Trump called the meeting a "great honor" and praised Machado as a "wonderful woman." Despite the cordial visit, the administration has recently favored working with acting President Delcy Rodríguez to manage day-to-day operations. White House officials maintained that Trump remains skeptical of Machado’s domestic support, though they labeled the talks "positive."

Donald Trump Accepts Nobel Medal From Maria Corina Machado

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)