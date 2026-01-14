US President Donald Trump made an obscene gesture at a heckler on Tuesday, January 13, while touring a Ford truck plant in Michigan, responding to a shouted accusation of “pedophile protector,” according to video circulated by TMZ. As he crossed an elevated walkway inside the Dearborn factory, Trump pointed toward the unseen individual, appeared to mouth a profanity, and briefly raised his middle finger before continuing. The video of Donald Trump allegedly mouthing 'F*ck you,' and giving a middle finger has gone viral. The White House defended the reaction, with communications director Steven Cheung saying Trump was responding to “a lunatic” who was “wildly screaming expletives.” Trump has been mentioned in documents released under the Justice Department’s Epstein Files Transparency Act, though no wrongdoing has been established. The visit was part of a broader Michigan trip focused on promoting domestic manufacturing and the economy. Later in Detroit, Trump told the Detroit Economic Club that the country was entering what he called a new economic boom. Epstein Files: Donald Trump Hardly Appears in New Documents, Photos Related to Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein.

NOW - Trump mouths "fuck you" and gives Ford plant worker middle-finger after he shouts to Trump: "Pedophile protector!" pic.twitter.com/taeU3xazIb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2026

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 President Trump was filmed flipping off a Ford worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at him. https://t.co/m5nLYtWxxT pic.twitter.com/512zEYV6WC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

