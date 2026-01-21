US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday, January 21, announced that he and second lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child, sharing the news in a joint social media post. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple said in a joint Instagram statement. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.” The baby, due in July, will be the couple’s second son, the statement said. The baby will join the growing household that already includes three young children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the statement added.

JD Vance and Usha Vance Announce Pregnancy

