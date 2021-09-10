As America prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001, people remember those died and recall the horror they encountered on the fateful day. Americans are paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. They are recalling what they had gone through and how the country came together to fight back. The 9/11 attacks, series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed in 2001 by 19 militants associated with Al-Qaeda against targets in the United States. It was the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in US history.

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, family members of those killed will gather on Saturday to read aloud the names of the victims. Learn more about the 20th anniversary commemoration: https://t.co/iUai1WiNW6 #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/aUD22z4kO0 — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) September 9, 2021

9/11. 20 years ago yet the sharpest memories. I’m sure you all feel the same. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 10, 2021

This morning over the Capitol Building, the American Flag was raised alongside the 9/11 Flag. As we approach the 20th anniversary of #September11th, we honor those we lost during the attacks and stand united. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/BN8VcivzeR — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 5, 2021

Community members, friends and family laid roses over the 9/11 memorial at Sherwood Island State Park to honor loved ones who were killed in the attacks 20 years ago. Hear how they’re making sure the memory of those who lost their lives continues on tonight on @FOX61News at 11. pic.twitter.com/yIcvqewROA — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) September 10, 2021

Remember the 2,977 innocent civilians murdered in 9/11 twenty years ago. Remember the thousands wounded in the attacks. Remember the heroes of United Airlines Flight 93. Remember how our country came together in that common bond of citizenship. Remember #September11 — 🌎𝐓𝐏𝐅𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐍𝐨𝐰🌎 (@TPFNewsNow) September 10, 2021

9/11/2001 was the day of the attacks that happened in NYC . Saturday will mark 20yrs since the attacks happened. Let’s honor all the brave men & women who was there on 9/11 & didn’t make it . We will never forget 9/11 — Meghan Breyer (@meghanbreyer15) September 10, 2021

