As America prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001, people remember those died and recall the horror they encountered on the fateful day. Americans are paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. They are recalling what they had gone through and how the country came together to fight back. The 9/11 attacks, series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed in 2001 by 19 militants associated with Al-Qaeda against targets in the United States. It was the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in US history.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)