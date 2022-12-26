A pack of Arctic wolves played and rolled in the snow in a zoo in Toronto, as a winter storm swept across Canada. The country is witnessing one of the worst winter storms in years. The weather department has warned that there could be a sudden reduction in visibility due to “flurries and blowing snow,” and “extreme cold wind chills near minus 30.” Bomb Cyclone: Brutal Winter Storm Kills 32 in US, Knocks Out Power Connection Amid Freezing Temperatures.

Arctic Wolves Play and Roll in Snow:

A pack of Arctic wolves played and rolled in the snow in a zoo in Toronto, as a winter storm swept across the country pic.twitter.com/aiBYf0vvmw — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2022

