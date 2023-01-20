A massive fire spread through a slum town in South Korea’s capital Seoul forcing about 500 residents to flee. Officials said firefighters were bringing the fire under control at Seoul's Guryong village and there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Videos from the spot shows massive blaze as officials evacuated the residents. US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chevron's Refinery in California’s El Segundo (Watch Video)

South Korea Fire:

About 500 people were evacuated after fire broke out in a shanty town in the South Korean capital, Seoul, fire authorities said https://t.co/95wALvfkzB — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)