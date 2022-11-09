A major fire broke out at the Chevron's Refinery in El Segundo, California on Tuesday night. According to the reports, the blaze broke out at around 6:30 pm. The Chevron Fire Department responded quickly to the fire incident. No injuries were reported, however, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. US: Four Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries As Lightning Strikes Near White House.

US Fire:

Fire breaks out at Chevron's El Segundo, California refinery - media https://t.co/0v7dxxiDthpic.twitter.com/Pwa5rYrC6G — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2022

