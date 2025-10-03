At the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama humorously mocked US President Donald Trump for repeatedly confusing Armenia with Albania in his foreign policy claims. Rama’s quip, directed at French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, joked that Trump had brokered a peace deal between Albania and Azerbaijan, triggering laughter from both leaders. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral online, highlighting Trump’s infamous gaffes. Trump has frequently misidentified countries while claiming credit for diplomatic achievements, including the US-brokered Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal in August. Macron played along, replying, “I am sorry for that,” adding to the lighthearted moment that caught global attention. Donald Trump Reiterates ‘US Ended India-Pakistan Conflict’ Claim During UN Address (Watch Video).

Albanian PM Edi Rama Mocks Donald Trump Over ‘Armenia-Albania Mix-Up’ at European Summit

PM of Albania having a good laugh with President of Azerbaijan and Macron about Trump repeatedly claiming that he ended the war between their two countries which were not at war with each other. pic.twitter.com/5lP6XTps2J — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Ron Filipkowski), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)