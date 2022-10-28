Antwerp and Planckendael Zoo in Belgium shared videos of animals playing with and eating carved pumpkins as Halloween nears. Caretakers at Antwerp Zoo offered pumpkins filled with treats to several animals of the zoo, including lions, buffalos, hippopotamus, tapirs, rhinos, chimpanzees and antelopes. When Is Halloween 2022? Know About the Date, Fascinating History, Activities and Significance of the Spooky Day!

Watch Video:

Animals at the Antwerp and Planckendael ZOO in Belgium celebrate Halloween with treats-filled pumpkins 🎃 pic.twitter.com/4ora4OGU8L — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2022

