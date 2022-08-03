Azerbaijan's official on late Wednesday, August 3 said that it has taken control of several strategic heights in breakaway Karabakh. Separatist authorities in the ethnically Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh declared a partial mobilisation on Wednesday, amid growing frictions with Azerbaijan.

#BREAKING Azerbaijan says took control of several strategic heights in breakaway Karabakh: official pic.twitter.com/ga7msivFYL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)