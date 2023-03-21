Bank of America has halted trading with Credit Suisse's electronic stocks desk -email, according to a report by Reuters. As per the report, Bank of America's electronic stocks desk has reportedly halted trading with a desk at Credit Suisse that uses computer-led strategies. Bank of America also said that it would no longer send trades to Credit Suisse's "ATS Crossfinder". Credit Suisse Crisis: Swiss Government Set To Hold Press Conference.

Bank of America Halts Trading With Credit Suisse

