US President Donald Trump said on Monday, November 10, that the United States is very close to making a "fair trade deal" with India, something that will be "good for everybody." Donald Trump was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. When asked about the progress on the India trade deal, Trump said that they are doing a different deal compared to what they have done in the past. "We're making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past; right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again," Trump said. ‘Donald Trump Feels Very Strongly About India-US Relationship’, Says White House.

Donald Trump Says ‘We’re Making Deal With India’

VIDEO | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "We're making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past; right now, they don't love me, but they'll love us again."#USIndiaRelations #Trump #Diplomacy (Source - Third party) (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/NeeVPeJHZ8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025

