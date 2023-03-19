Amid the Credit Suisse crisis, the Swiss government will hold an important press conference later on Sunday, at 6:30 pm UK / 2:30 pm ET. Earlier today, UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. UBS Group AG Offers to Acquire Switzerland Bank Credit Suisse for Up to $1 Billion.

The Swiss government is set to hold a press conference announcing the deal at 6:30 pm UK / 2:30 pm ET. We'll stream it on Twitter — as well as our Banking Breakdown Special on Bloomberg Surveillance with @FerroTV and @lisaabramowicz1 after — so tune in https://t.co/dh1S3hOsHb pic.twitter.com/G5ZrGL2r80 — Bloomberg (@business) March 19, 2023

