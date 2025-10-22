Is the Share market open or closed on October 22 for Bali Pratipada 2025? If you're wondering if the Indian stock market will remain open or shut today, October 22, then you have come to the right place. According to the stock market holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), October 22 is a non-trading day as both exchanges will remain closed on account of Bali Pratipada 2025. This means no trading will take place on NSE and BSE today. That said, the Indian share market will resume trading on Thursday, October 23, when the country will observe Bhai Dooj. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Markets Close Higher; Sensex Ends at 84,426, Nifty at 25,869 As Samvat 2082 Begins.

