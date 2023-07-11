Augustin de Romanet, the Chairman/CEO at Aeroports de Paris, expressed his honour and pride in welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day, emphasizing the significance of the strong bilateral partnership between France and India. Augustin de Romanet further stated that "It's a great honour for France to welcome PM Modi as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day as the testimony of the strength of our commitment to this bilateral & long-standing partnership." Another industrialist, Pierre Éric Pommelle, Chairman and CEO of Naval Group, also conveyed his warm welcome to PM Modi, highlighting the enduring commitment between the two nations. Both the industrialist joined President Emmanuel Macron in extending a warm welcome to PM Modi, marking the celebration of 25 years of strategic partnership between India and France. Bastille Day 2023 Celebrations: Indian Air Force Contingent Practises in France for July 14 Parade (See Pics).

French Industrialists Express Delight

