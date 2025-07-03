A shocking incident has come to light from Germany, where a man went on a stabbing spree in Bavaria. According to news agency DiscloseTV, a man attacked multiple passengers on a high-speed train with an axe and a hammer in Germany's Bavaria. So far, there have been no reports of the attacker being arrested. Germany Stabbing: 4 People Stabbed at a Company in Mellrichstadt, Investigation Launched.

Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Germany's Bavaria

JUST IN - Man attacks multiple passengers on high-speed train with an axe and a hammer in Bavaria, Germany. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)