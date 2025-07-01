A stabbing incident took place in Germany today, July 1. According to news agency DiscloseTV, at least four people were stabbed and severely injured at a company in Germany's Mellrichstadt. Soon after the incident came to light, emergency responders launched an operation after the suspect stormed a utility company and attacked several employees. Germany's police said that an investigation is underway in Mellrichstadt, where the company is located. Germany Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man in Paderborn City Reports Himself to Police for Killing Someone.

Four People Stabbed in Mellrichstadt

