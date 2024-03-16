A 31-year-old woman from Belarus has died after she was chased by a bear in the north of Slovakia, officials said. The Slovak Mountain Rescue Service said the woman's body had been recovered from the forest in Slovakia's Low Tatras mountains on Friday evening. She had been walking with a male companion when they were set upon by a bear. Bear Attack in US: Animal Attacks Child Playing Outside Home in Westchester County; Euthanised and Sent for Rabies Test.

Bear Attack in Slovakia

Woman dies after being chased by bear in Slovakia https://t.co/d40YUsXLzO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2024

