A shocking incident of a bear attack has come to light from China, where a black bear attacked its keeper. According to Shanghai Daily, the incident occurred at the Hangzhou Safari Park in East China's Zhejiang Province. It is reported that the black bear attacked its keeper during a show. The zoo confirmed that the keeper whom the bear attacked is safe. It is also learnt that the bear has been removed from shows. Officials suggested that the smell of treats may have triggered the bear's food drive and led to the animal attacking its keeper. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, the bear can be seen attacking its keeper as other keepers try to save the man. China: Asian Black Bears Imitate Zoo Visitor’s ‘Flower Handshake’ Dance Move, Video Goes Viral.

Bear Attacks Its Keeper at Hangzhou Safari Park in China

A shocking 46 seconds: At Hangzhou Safari Park, a black bear unexpectedly attacked its keeper during a show. The zoo confirms the keeper is safe, the bear has been removed from shows, and officials suggest the smell of treats may have triggered the bear's food drive. pic.twitter.com/pZSM5tr25J — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Shanghai Daily), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)