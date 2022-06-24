United State President Joe Biden on Friday, June 24 slammed the US Supreme Court for ending the abortion right, accusing it of an "extreme and dangerous path" for putting women's lives at risk. Biden said, "it may undermine contraception, gay marriage rights".

Biden warns abortion ruling may undermine contraception, gay marriage rights: 'This is an extreme and dangerous path', reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2022

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade to end constitutional protections for women seeking to abort after 15 weeks.

Justice Clarence Thomas, part of the majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, also called on the high court to overturn other rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives. https://t.co/1n58HurYRI — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2022

