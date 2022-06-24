United State President Joe Biden on Friday, June 24 slammed the US Supreme Court for ending the abortion right, accusing it of an "extreme and dangerous path" for putting women's lives at risk. Biden said, "it may undermine contraception, gay marriage rights".

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade to end constitutional protections for women seeking to abort after 15 weeks.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)