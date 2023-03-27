Germany’s government official on Monday voiced concern about the situation in Israel amid the government’s plans to overhaul the country's legal system. In recent weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judicial overhaul. Israel Protests: Haifa and Ashdod Ports Halt Work as Part of General Strike Against Benjamin Netanyahu Government’s Judicial Reforms.

Israel Protests:

BREAKING: Germany's government says it is concerned by the situation in Israel — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2023

