In a recent development regarding Israel protests, Haifa port in the north and Ashdod port in the south have both stopped working, according to officials. The agitating workers are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms. According to the reports, protesters are gathering in Jerusalem, near the supreme court and the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Removes Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for Halt to Judicial Overhaul.

Israel Protests:

BREAKING: Israel's Haifa and Ashdod ports halt work as part of general strike against Netanyahu government's judicial reforms — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)