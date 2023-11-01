A massive wildfire in the US state of California has caused massive destruction, throwing normal life out of gear in Highland and Riverside. Multiple photos and videos of the wildfire have also gone viral on social media. As per a report in AP, the wildfire has so far damaged or destroyed at least nine buildings in rural Southern California and also prompted authorities to order 4,000 residents to evacuate. The Gusty Santa Ana winds, also known as "Devil Winds", reportedly spread the Highland Fire over 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometres) of brushy hills near the Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga after the fire broke out on the afternoon of Monday, October 30. Hawaii Wildfire Photos and Videos: Explosions Heard, Black Smoke Envelops Areas as Wildfires Continue To Ravage US State; Horrifying Visuals Surface Online.

Wildfire Explodes in Riverside County

Wildfire in California

This is so sad #highlandfire #breakingnews this structure is one of many that have been destroyed today. pic.twitter.com/YovRiUVH9O — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) October 31, 2023

#Highlandfire

Southern California Wildfire Causes Evacuation Order

Southern California Wildfire Causes Evacuation Order For Thousands oan - https://t.co/5fxzjG7ZSm California Wildfire Causes Evacuation Order For Thousands oan pic.twitter.com/dukHHSc3ot — Entrepreneur, author and publisher. (@michael_0000) October 31, 2023

Firefighters Battle Wildfire

Flare ups keep giving them some trouble on the NE side of the fire. There is about a handful of structures they are protecting off Chris Allen way. #highlandfire pic.twitter.com/UKhkjuN8IR — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) October 31, 2023

#HighlandFire Air Attack

#HighlandFire air attack requesting two type 1 tankers and two helicopters over the fire. pic.twitter.com/512bmVrfJP — firevalleyphoto (@firevalleyphoto) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)