Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on January 31 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a social media post, Trudeau said was doing fine and would be working remotely this week.

See Tweet:

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)