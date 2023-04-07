A case of a domestic Cat testing positive for bird flu has come to light in Wyoming. This is the first such instance reported in US. Officials said that the cat tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza after eating a bird. The incident took place near Thermopolis, a small town in Hot Springs County, about 110 miles southeast of Casper. Bird Flu Outbreak: What's the Risk That Spread of H5N1 Avian Influenza in US and Worldwide Could Start a Human Pandemic? Four Key Questions Answered Here.

Cat Tests Positive For Bird Flu

The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory said in a brief statement that a barn cat had tested positive for bird flu near Thermopolis, a small town in Hot Springs County, about 110 miles southeast of Casper. — Infectious Disease Tracker (@HmpxvT) April 7, 2023

