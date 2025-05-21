A historic, ancient building in China met its demise via a total collapse after the roof of the Fengyang Drum Tower, located in Anhui province, collapsed recently. This collapse took place less than two months after a large restoration was completed, on March 15, 2024. An investigation has been initiated to understand the reasons behind this collapse. This symbolic building had been a longstanding cultural edifice in eastern China and had been built in 1375 during the Ming dynasty. While a small portion was damaged in 1853 during the Qing dynasty, it underwent restoration 150 years later in 1995, and since that time, it has been a memorable sight for many locals. In 2023, the Fengyang Drum Tower underwent another restoration project with the intention of structuring it properly. Although several people are wondering about the quality of the work that had just been done on the building, luckily, there were no injuries because the tower was not occupied when the roof collapsed. Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits China.

Roof of 650-Year-Old Drum Tower Collapses in China Days After Restoration

