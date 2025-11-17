Congolese Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba and his delegation survived Monday morning, November 17, after their plane veered off the runway and caught fire during landing at Kolwezi Airport in Lualaba province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The aircraft, flying from the capital Kinshasa, had about 20 passengers, all of whom were evacuated safely, though luggage was damaged, according to Isaac Nyembo, the minister’s communications advisor. The delegation was en route to Kolwezi to assess conditions at the Kalondo mine, where 32 people were killed in a mining accident on Saturday, November 15. Congo Rains: Over 70 Killed, 170 Injured As Torrential Rainfall, Flood Hit Kinshasa (Watch Videos).

Congo Plane Crash:

A plane carrying a delegation of the Minister of Mines crashes upon landing at Kolwezi airport in the capital of Lualaba District in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Initial reports say all crew members and passengers of the delegation evacuated the aircraft safely. pic.twitter.com/MflPU7nJ9z — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Breaking Aviation News & Videos), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

