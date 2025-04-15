Kinshasa, April 15: Heavy rains and flooding have struck several provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with the capital Kinshasa among the hardest hit, the Ministry of Health announced. According to the latest data, 11 health zones in Kinshasa have been impacted, with more than 5,000 people displaced. At least 72 people have died, and 170 others have been injured due to torrential rains and resulting floods, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces, in the eastern part of the country, have also reported significant damage, with local authorities working to assess the full extent of the humanitarian needs. Congo Rains: At Least 22 Killed in Kasai as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Deadly Landslide.

Torrential Rains, Flood Hit Kinshasa

Torrential rains and floods have killed at least 33 people in Kinshasa - the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to officials. Desperate residents are trying to flee the floodwaters by wading, swimming or paddling to safety in homemade canoes. pic.twitter.com/hDGEgxIi8w — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 7, 2025

This is DR Congo🇨🇩, one of the countries that contributes almost nothing to global warming but has lost many people in the devastating floods and landslides over the last two nights. https://t.co/s7mXMxgNEG pic.twitter.com/nGpK6oC3j3 — K.Diallo ☭ (@nyeusi_waasi) April 6, 2025

Emergency shelters and care centers have been established in Kinshasa's stadiums. However, with the Stade des Martyrs, the country's biggest sports stadium, already hosting over 4,500 people, authorities have initiated a decongestion plan to transfer displaced residents to other venues.

The health ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening multi-sectoral coordination and ensuring swift, targeted, and coordinated responses to both health and humanitarian emergencies. Brazil Rains: Petropolis Turns Into Raging Waterfall Amid Torrential Downpour, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Continued heavy rainfall has been forecast for the coming days, raising fears of further destruction in the city of 17 million, already vulnerable due to rapid and unregulated urban expansion. The DRC's rainy season typically runs from November through May.

