Federal agents, along with El Monte Police, raided the Tujunga home of Robert Shinn—controversial pastor and founder of Shekinah Church and 7M Films—on Friday morning amid serious allegations including sex trafficking, tax evasion, money laundering and COVID-19 era fraud. Shinn, prominently featured in Netflix’s docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, is accused by former members of exploiting influencers under the guise of religious mentorship and career management. The raid at his McGroarty Street property involved multiple federal agencies including the FBI, IRS, and Department of Labor. Witnesses reported flash-bangs and SWAT action as six people were detained. Though no arrests were confirmed, lawsuits pit Shinn against ex-members alleging human trafficking and abuse. Shinn denies all claims, calling the Netflix portrayal defamatory and part of a failed extortion attempt. Child Sex Trafficking: Indiana Mother Offers Man To Rape 7-Month-Old Daughter for Money, Snapchat Helps FBI Arrest Her.

FBI Raids ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Pastor Robert Shinn’s Home Over Sex Trafficking and Fraud Allegations

NEW: Sx trafficking warrant served at a home owned by a dancing ‘TikTok Cult’ pastor from the popular Netflix docuseries, ‘Dancing for the Devil.’ Robert Shinn is accused of running a cult, brainwashing, and sxually abusing women he brings in. “At least six people were seen… pic.twitter.com/PFOXbvbpU2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2025

